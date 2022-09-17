EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The El Paso Community College Hispanic Heritage Committee will be hosting their 21 Annual Hispanic Heritage Month Fiesta on Sep. 21.

The fiesta will be taking place on Sep. 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The theme for this year is ‘Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation’. The event will be located at the Valle Verde Cafeteria Annex and Courtyard.

The event will consist of multiple speakers and mentors. Scholarships will also be awarded. Visuals such as EPCC students/staff singing, Da Vinci Mariachi, Ballet Folklórico, Arturo Guerrero (La Voz Mexico singer), Capoeira El Paso and games will be present during the fiesta.

