EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Association of Women in Community College (AWCC) at El Paso Community College (EPCC) has partnered with the EPCC Foundation to award the 1st of six annual scholarships.
The first scholarship matched by the Foundation for EPCC, was awarded to Alejandra Carrillo.
Alejandra’s AWCC Scholarship will be used this year in the Summer and Fall semesters.
In total, the AWCC will award six-$750 scholarships to deserving students to use in Summer 2022 or the 2022-23 school year.
I appreciate the AWCC and the EPCC Foundation for this honor. EPCC has everything I like, small classes and accessible faculty. After I complete my education, I plan to return to EPCC to teach.Alejandra Carrillo
The AWCC consists of women and men who come together to network, to share their talents with others in our community and to help EPCC students attain an education.
The mission of the EPCC Foundation is to raise funds to support EPCC student success and college degree completion.
- DHS wants public website for migrants to request to ‘disenroll’ from MPP
- Cubans, Mexicans driving up apprehension numbers on Southern border
- Rare milkweed species could threaten border security operations in South Texas
- EPCC awards first of six annual scholarships
- Americas graduate Darell Hernaiz continues to rise in Orioles’ organization
- L.A. County to keep mask mandate at airports, on public transit
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.