EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Association of Women in Community College (AWCC) at El Paso Community College (EPCC) has partnered with the EPCC Foundation to award the 1st of six annual scholarships.

The first scholarship matched by the Foundation for EPCC, was awarded to Alejandra Carrillo.

Alejandra’s AWCC Scholarship will be used this year in the Summer and Fall semesters.

In total, the AWCC will award six-$750 scholarships to deserving students to use in Summer 2022 or the 2022-23 school year.

I appreciate the AWCC and the EPCC Foundation for this honor. EPCC has everything I like, small classes and accessible faculty. After I complete my education, I plan to return to EPCC to teach. Alejandra Carrillo

(L-R) Fan Chen, Crisol Escobedo, Zoe Spiliotes, Alejandra Carrillo, Diana Valenzuela, Perla Renteria, America Melendez

Alejandra Carrillo

The AWCC consists of women and men who come together to network, to share their talents with others in our community and to help EPCC students attain an education.

The Foundation is proud to partner with AWCC and award a $750 matching scholarship for a such a deserving student. Alejandra serves as a role model for other young women, especially student parents, demonstrating that hard work and determination lead to success. Dolores A. Gross, Ph.D., Executive Director, EPCC Foundation

The mission of the EPCC Foundation is to raise funds to support EPCC student success and college degree completion.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.