EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Art Association (EPAA) is inviting the community to its Studios at the Art Junction open house from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at 500 W. Paisano Drive.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature 18 open studios, snacks and beverages, kids’ crafts, EPAA members exhibit in the Crossland Gallery and more.
Additionally, El Taller Fuentes Art & Design Shop will be open for more art and gifts.
Participating artists include the following:
- Studio #1: Carolina Villarreal
- Studio #2: Cesar Barraza
- Studio #3: Martha Johnson
- Studio #4: Rodrigo Armijo
- Studio #8 & #11: Gummi Thordarson
- Studio #12: Don Beene
- Studio #16: Melissa Jaroszewski
- Studio #17: Adrien Palmer
- Studio #22: Erica Murill
- Studio #23: John Collins
- Studio #23: Kirsten Jedamczik
- Studio #25: Fatima Fuentes
- Studio #26: Adalberto Ley, Jr.
- Studio #27: Vira Contreras
- Studio #30 “René Sanders
- Studio #32: Photo Lab: Rudy Guiterrez
- Studio #33: Beth Ramirez
- Studio #34: Francisco Matus