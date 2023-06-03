EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Art Association (EPAA) is inviting the community to its Studios at the Art Junction open house from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at 500 W. Paisano Drive.

Flyer courtesy of EPAA

Studio #1: Carolina Villarreal

Studio #2: Cesar Barraza

Studio #3: Martha Johnson

Studio #12: Don Beene

Studio #16: Melissa Jaroszewski

Studio #22: Erica Murill

Studio #30 “René Sanders

Studio #32: Photo Lab: Rudy Guiterrez

Studio #33: Beth Ramirez

Studio #34: Francisco Matus

The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature 18 open studios, snacks and beverages, kids’ crafts, EPAA members exhibit in the Crossland Gallery and more.

Additionally, El Taller Fuentes Art & Design Shop will be open for more art and gifts.

Participating artists include the following: