EP Water Tips: Start the year right by checking for leaks

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With New Year’s Day just around the corner, most people are making resolutions, including saving money.

Looking for leaks in homes can save homeowners water and money. Christina Montoya with El Paso Water shared tips on how to check for leaks.

“I have an easy tip to check for a running toilet,” Montoya said.

According to El Paso Water, a single leaking toilet can waste up to 7,000 gallons of water a month.

“Checking for a leaky toilet is super easy,” Montoya said. “All you have to do is open the tank, squirt in a few drops of food coloring and set a timer for 10 minutes. When the timer goes off, if the water in the bowl is the same color as the food coloring you dropped in the tank, you have a leak.”

The solution for fixing a leaking toilet might be as simple as replacing the flapper.

The flapper is the part of the toilet that lifts to allow water to enter the toilet and also stops water from running into the toilet.

“A flapper costs just a few dollars at any home improvement store and can be easily replaced in a few minutes with some basic tools,” Montoya said. “If you don’t want to do it yourself, you can call a licensed plumber to do it for you. The savings in water loss will be well worth it.”

For more useful tips on how to find and fix leaks in other parts of homes, homeowners can go to epwater.org and click on conservation, then indoor tips.

