EP Water Tips: Are those water safety notices legit?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Have you received a note on your door asking you to call a number for more information about the safety of your water?

Christina Montoya with El Paso Water joined KTSM 9 News to help remind residents to be cautious of any notes left on their door and to verify any information before doing anything else.

Montoya said residents should not be afraid of verifying any information about notes that people find on their door.

“Our customers need to know these notices are not from us,” Montoya said. “Any correspondence from El Paso Water will have our official logo, address and telephone number. Any visitor from El Paso Water will wear a uniform and have an official employee badge.”

Montoya said that the notices are attention grabbing and will often say something such as “sorry we missed you” or “urgent, please call us.”

Calling the number means the organization or company that left the note will usually offer to come and test your water, and often try to sell you a water filter.

“Sometimes the notices are even accompanied with vials to take water samples, and that is something we would never do,” Montoya said. “Please know El Paso Water is not part of such tests, and we cannot speak to the validity of such tests. We can tell you that your water is safe to drink. EPWater employees work around the clock to treat and monitor water to ensure it is safe, reliable and clean. We collect 45,000 samples from our water treatment plants and the distribution system and highly trained specialists perform 370,000 tests annually.”

Montoya said residents need to be vigilant and reach out to EPWater if they need to verify information about their water.

Customers can call (915) 594-5733 to ask questions or go to epwater.org and click on “our water,” and then “water quality” for information and videos.

