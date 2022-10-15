EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water has scheduled a temporary water shut-off in Northwest El Paso overnight on Monday, Oct. 17.

The shut off will begin at 8 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Residents may not have water service or may experience low water pressure during this time. This planned shut-off is part of the High Chaparral Reservoir Rehabilitation project that is said to improve service reliability.

Customers in the High Ridge, Bear Ridge, and Chaparral Park North neighborhoods will be impacted. Residents are urged to plan ahead and stock up water for their needs during the outage. The map below displays the areas that will be impacted.

Area to be impacted by temporary water shut-off. (Courtesy of El Paso Water.)

