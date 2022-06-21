EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Water is looking to purchase multiple homes on Justus Street and the corner of Nashville Avenue in Central El Paso to build a stormwater dam and or basin.

One of the homes is the same one that flooded last August killing a grandmother and granddaughter.

The husband and grandfather, Fred Marin tells KTSM 9 News that he received a letter in the mail that El Paso Water would be purchasing his home.

“The water company had sent a letter saying that they were going to get all these houses on this half block, I guess is the way I here, maybe full block I don’t know,” said Marin.

The letter, from El Paso Water and signed by a real estate consultant, explains that a study was conducted of the property and surrounding area and it was determined that a detention basin would greatly reduce flooding.

The letter goes on to say for El Paso Water to construct the basin, they would be required to purchase the home to ensure public safety.

“This house has been in the family a long time, so I mean if they declare a domain there’s not much we can do about that…”

However, he says the wall that was torn down due to the flood last August that claimed the life of his wife and granddaughter is still damaged and he only has plywood on his basement windows.

“Pretty hard to move away, but after what happened I don’t know that I could be that comfortable anymore,” said Marin.

With the return of the Monsoon season, comes the concern over the possibility of more flooding; on Monday night, the basement did flood with about 4 to 6 inches of water.

Runoff from same rainstorm flooded the alleyway behind the very homes that received the letters from El Paso Water.

KTSM 9 News reached out to El Paso water asking what their plan was for the area and they sent the following statement:

“El Paso Water has been in communication with several residents on Nashville and Justus, but no purchases of homes have been made. The utility has identified that a stormwater dam and/or basin could help control stormwater in the area. There are no confirmed plans to build infrastructure because no property has been acquired.” El Paso Water

KTSM 9 News spoke with a total of four homeowners in the area that all say they received a similar letter from El Paso Water.

