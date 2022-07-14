EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 30-inch water main break on the city’s Westside at Ojo De Agua and Via Descanso is still being repaired, but El Paso Water says they hope to have water back to residents by late Thursday night.

KTSM spoke with residents in the area today who say they are adjusting accordingly.

“I had to go to work and i work at a restaurant, so not being able to get ready like properly was like a big hump to get over through the day.”

“I’d like to take a shower here soon that would be nice but were coping with it.”

EP Water says there are two places those affected can get water filled for free. One being on Ojo De Agua and Via Descanso and the second is located on Franklin Hills and High Ridge.

Crews on scene are filling any jugs or buckets residents bring, and offering cases of water to each person who shows up.

EP Water says once the water is restored it is safe to drink. They say if your water is discolored at first to keep the water running for a couple of minutes in order to clear the line.

