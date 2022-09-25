EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Water is welcoming the U.S. Department of Interior, and other significant partners in order to celebrate the $20 million infrastructure investment in federal funding from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

On Sep. 26, El Paso Water is hosting Department of the Interior Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, WaterReuse Association and Carollo Engineering to celebrate the $20 million in federal funding from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the utility’s Advanced Water Purification Facility.



Officials will make brief remarks, view animated design renderings of the facility and tour the Kay Bailey Hutchison Desalination Plant. The AWPF will include several robust water treatment processes to include reverse osmosis treatment which is featured at the Desalination Plant. The AWPF will transform treated wastewater into fresh drinking water and deliver it directly to customers. Construction of the groundbreaking facility is expected to begin in the next few months.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.