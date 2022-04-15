EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Foundation has been selling Easter Baskets for their fundraiser.

The Sheriff’s Office Foundation says they are thankful to their community supporter, Dede Rogers, who bought 20 baskets and presented them to the children at Ronald McDonald House, 300 E. California on Wednesday, April 13th, 2022.

