EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council has approved a settlement in the El Paso Electric Advanced Metering System that will save residents $15.6 million dollars.

The settlement will also replace outdated electric meters with smart meters. The original proposal included an advanced metering system surcharge of $2.65 per month for the first 5 years and $2.10 for the next 7 years. The City settlement reduced the surcharge to $2.03 per month for the first 5 years and $1.98 for the next 7 years, saving residential customers $291 a year for 12 years, for a total of $15.6 million in savings.

The Council has also requested for El Paso Electric to provide a presentation to outline the history of the Advance Metering System program, the utility’s education outreach plan, and the monthly deployment progress reports that have been filed with the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

According to the city council, they have committed with El Paso Electric to create a bilingual education plan in order for the community to understand the system. The education plan will begin on January 20223, and is expected to be evaluated for a nine-month period.

“The City is pleased with the proposed settlement that will once again reduce the impact to our residents,” said City Attorney Karla Nieman. “This Council continues to advocate for El Paso’s ratepayers and hold El Paso Electric accountable for increases that impact our residents.”

