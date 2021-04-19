EP Rent Help Program open to local landlords

A For Rent sign is shown outside of a property in San Francisco, June 21, 2020. (AP / Jeff Chiu)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The EP Rent Help Program has received $13.08 million in federal funding and is now open to landlords across El Paso County, including those who have properties in incorporated and unincorporated areas of the county.

The program is meant to help tenants who are facing eviction because of financial hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike previous phases of the program, this phase allows tenants to initiate the application process on their own. In most cases, however, their landlord must be willing to participate. Landlords can begin signing up Monday. Tenants can begin signing up on Thursday.

Tenants can receive assistance to pay up to 12 months of past-due rent and up to three months of future rent. The number of months of assistance provided will depend on eligibility and funding source. To qualify, a tenant’s household income must be less than or equal to 80 percent of the 2020 Average Median Income in El Paso County, Texas.

Applications must be submitted via EPRentHelp.org.

Applications for rental assistance have been received will be processed on a first-come, first-serve basis until funds are exhausted.

For questions about the application process, contact the United Way of El Paso County’s Community Resiliency Center at (877) 594-7276.

