EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Opera will be presenting “Frida” next week on Saturday, August 27th at 7:30 pm at the Abraham Chavez Theatre.

The opera is said to be based on the iconic Frida Kahlo and all of her significant life events. The opera will include events such as her well-know bus accident and her famous relationship with Diego Rivera. Her art pieces will be displayed as a backdrop, while the action unfolds on stage.

Catalina Cuervo will star as Frida along with Ricardo Herrera starring as Diego Rivera. Tickets are said to be selling quickly, and Section D are the only seats currently available.

To purchase tickets or for more details, visit https://www.epopera.org/ or ticketmaster.com

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.