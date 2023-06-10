EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Museum of History is inviting the community to be part of the free programming from the “Still We Rise: Legacy Series.”

The series, which is part of the “Still We Rise: El Paso’s Black Experience” exhibition, features several resource events for the community that focus on different important topics families should consider as they transition between life phases.

Estate Planning: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10

-Visitors will learn the basic definition of Estate Planning and the five components recommended for it: Will, Trust, Power of Attorney, Medical Directive and Beneficiary or Transfer on Death.

-The workshop will conclude with a process to manage your Estate Plan and how to include the legal services of an attorney to establish these plans.

-Visitors will learn the basic definition of Estate Planning and the five components recommended for it: Will, Trust, Power of Attorney, Medical Directive and Beneficiary or Transfer on Death. -The workshop will conclude with a process to manage your Estate Plan and how to include the legal services of an attorney to establish these plans. Medicare: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24

-Visitors will learn about the different parts of Medicare including initial enrollment period, special enrollment period, working past 65 coverage and conclude with a Medicare decision flow chart.

-Other detailed discussion points include Medicare Premium costs, Medicare Supplemental Plans (Medigap Plans), prescription drug coverage, Federal Employees Health Benefits Program and Medicare and a comparison of Original Medicare vs. Medicare Advantage Plan.

-Visitors will learn about the different parts of Medicare including initial enrollment period, special enrollment period, working past 65 coverage and conclude with a Medicare decision flow chart. -Other detailed discussion points include Medicare Premium costs, Medicare Supplemental Plans (Medigap Plans), prescription drug coverage, Federal Employees Health Benefits Program and Medicare and a comparison of Original Medicare vs. Medicare Advantage Plan. Guardianship: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22

-Licensed Master Social Worker Daniel Chavez will discuss the ethical considerations in the guardianship referral process.

-Guardianship is a legal status that provides for a person’s care and management of their money while preserving, to the largest extent possible, that person’s independence and right to make decisions affecting their life.

In addition, the series is community-driven and was created by the Davis Family based on the experiences of mother and son, Estine and Micheal Davis.

For more detailed information on the series or the El Paso Museum of History visit www.epmuseumofhistory.org.