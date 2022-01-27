EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Thursday, officials with the United Soccer League (USL) announced the 2022 USL on ESPN national telecast schedule, with El Paso Locomotive FC being predominately featured in four of the 19-match slate on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes.

In addition to the linear schedule kickoff times for all 34 El Paso Locomotive matches in the 2022 USL Championship schedule has been released.

This includes a time change for its Home Opener on March 19, which will now kickoff at 6:00 p.m. MT. See the full 2022 El Paso Locomotive schedule, including kickoff times HERE.

For Locomotive to be featured nationally in four games is unprecedented for the club. Our national exposure and footprint is expanding yearly. This is a testament to the city and the fans as the USL and ESPN are seeing El Paso Locomotive as a national player in the soccer landscape. We cannot wait to showcase this year’s team in our home opener, against our fiercest rivals, with a new Head Coach, all on ESPN Deportes. Our fans won’t want to miss that match! andrew forrest, General Manager Business Operations

El Paso Locomotive will first be featured on ESPN Deportes when the Sun City club renews its storied rivalry against New Mexico United for its home opener on March 19 at Southwest University Park. Locomotive will again be featured on ESPN Deportes when, for the first time in club history, it travels to Torero Stadium to take on San Diego Loyal SC.

Los Locos will highlight the ESPN2 schedule on June 18 as the boys in blue take on league newcomers Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium in Michigan. Finally, El Paso Locomotive FC’s match against 2022 USL Championship Finalists Tampa Bay Rowdies on September 28 will be broadcast nationally on ESPN Deportes.

All El Paso Locomotive FC matches will also air on ESPN+ with the exception of Locomotive’s ESPN2 match against Detroit City FC. See below for the full 2022 USL on ESPN National Television Schedule

3/13 ESPN2 – Birmingham Legion FC vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

3/19 ESPN Deportes – El Paso Locomotive vs New Mexico United

4/3 ESPN Deportes – San Diego Loyal vs El Paso Locomotive

4/15 ESPN Deportes – Detroit City FC vs Birmingham Legion FC

4/24 ESPN Deportes – Indy Eleven vs Orange County SC

5/15 ESPN2 – Phoenix Rising FC vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

6/4 ESPN Deportes – Orange County SC vs New Mexico United

6/11 ESPN Deportes – Monterey Bay FC vs San Antonio FC

6/18 ESPN2 – Detroit City FC vs El Paso Locomotive FC

6/25 ESPN2 – Hartford Athletic vs Louisville City FC

6/28 ESPN2 – San Antonio FC vs FC Tulsa

7/4 ESPN2 – Siwtchbacks FC vs FC Tulsa

7/17 ESPN Deportes – Rio Grande Valley FC vs Las Vegas Lights FC

7/20 ESPN2 – Louisville City FC vs Phoenix Rising FC

9/18 ESPN2 – Sacramento Republic vs Orange County SC

9/23 ESPN Deportes – Louisville City FC vs Memphis 901 FC

9/28 ESPN Deportes – Tampa Bay Rowdies vs El Paso Locomotive FC

11/6 ESPN2 – USL League One Final

11/13 TBD – USL Championship Final

El Paso Locomotive FC kicks off its fourth USL Championship season against Sacramento Republic on the road on March 12 in a match that will be broadcast live on ESPN+. The Locos return to Southwest University Park for its 2022 Home Opener on March 19 against New Mexico United. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. MT live on ESPN Deportes. Individual Game Tickets for the Home Opener as well as the rest of the 2022 USL Championship season will be made available for purchase on Friday, January 28 for the general public starting at 10:00 a.m. MT online at eplocomotivefc.com, or by calling 915-235-GOAL.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.