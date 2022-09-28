EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is announcing the winners of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Annual Fiesta Celebration.

EPHCC will be announcing the winners of both the Moving Forward Award and the Vision of Excellence Award. The celebration will take place on Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. located at the Hotel Paso Del Norte. The celebration will include a wine pull, silent auction, piñata surprise, and VIP reception. The keynote speaker for this year’s celebration will be actress, activist, producer and motivational speaker, Karla Souza. She is best known for her roles in the ABC legal drama TV series “How to Get Away with Murder,” and the ABC sitcom “Home Economics.”

Alan Russell, the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Tecma will be receiving this year’s Moving Forward Award. Russell is known to have co-founded Tecma in 1986 and has grown the company’s sheltering operations throughout Mexico, with over 70 operating facilities. Due to the impact Russell has made in Mexico, he will be receiving this award.

“We are proud to be honoring such dedicated individuals in our community.” Cindy Ramos-Davidson, CEO of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

The Sun Bowl Association will be receiving the Vision of Excellence Award for 2022 due to the non-profit creating a voice for El Paso. The non-profit organization has over 700 volunteers that promote and serve the El Paso community. They were founded in 1934 with the purpose of presenting football attractions of national importance, while promoting El Paso, the Southwest, and generating tourist income.

“The Sun Bowl Associate has created a voice for El Paso. Everyone who has volunteered there was able to preserve greatness Nation Wide.” Cindy Ramos-Davidson, CEO of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

You can contact the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for more information at (915) 566-4066.

