EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Health has announced its ongoing support of the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger (EPFH) food bank.

Yesterday, El Paso Health President/CEO Carol Smallwood and CEO of Medicaid Janel Lujan presented a $50,000 check to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank. El Paso Health is a local, private, and non-profit organization.

“El Paso Health has provided the funds to support 350,000 meals here in our community. We are proud to have El Paso Health support our efforts to feed the borderland. Thank you, El Paso Health, for your generosity, and we hope to continue our partnership in the future.” Susan Goodell, CEO of El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank.

“These are still uncertain times, and El Paso Health continues to strive for excellence by serving those in need. We are proud of our ongoing partnership with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger which furthers health literacy and well-being in the region. A critical component of our Social Determinants of Health is having access to food, and the services provided by El Pasoans Fighting Hunger is the perfect vehicle to service that need in our community.” El Paso Health President and CEO Carol Smallwood

For more information, you can visit El Paso Health – Medicaid, Childrens Health Insurance Program – CHIP, Group Health Insurance

