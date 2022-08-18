EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department has received Reaccredited Agency Status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) for meeting the correct criteria through the voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program.

The El Paso Fire Department is one of the many agencies to achieve an Internationally Accredited Agency Status with the CFAI and the Center for Public Safety Excellence, Inc. It is said that the EPFD is one of 12 fire departments to serve a population of over 500,00 with an ISO (Insurance Services Office) Class 1 and CFAI accreditation.

Interim Fire Chief Jonathan Killings said El Paso’s achievement of Accredited Agency status “demonstrates our Fire Department’s commitment to provide the highest quality of service to our community.”

According to the EPFD, the lessons learned through the CFAI’S self-assessment has improved the overall service delivery and would not be possible without members of the fire department, the support of the community, elected officials, and city management.

