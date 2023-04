UPDATE: Officials say the fire is under control and are checking for hotspots.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a large fire at a self-storage facility Wednesday morning in Northeast El Paso.

EPFD said via Twitter that crews are responding to the 7900 block of Dyer St. No injuries have been reported.

Storage fire in NE El Paso. Photo: Miguel Paredes – KTSM

No further information has been reported. KTSM 9 News is working on gathering more information.