EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monday afternoon, El Paso Electric (EPE) officials announced the return of their recycling programs for old refrigerators and freezers.

Officials say that through April 30th, El Paso Electric (EPE) Texas residential customers can take advantage of the opportunity to recycle their old refrigerator or freezer and earn $70 while doing so through the Utility’s Texas Appliance Recycling Program.

In addition, the appliance will be picked up safely at your home.

You can get an extra $20 for recycling these appliances during the month of April.

While EPE’s Texas Appliance Recycling Program normally offers $50 to residential customers, the promotional $70 rebate is for a limited time and will expire at the end of April.

“Whether our Texas residential customers have an old inefficient fridge or freezer or they are considering buying a new one, now is the time to take advantage of this special opportunity because of the short and long term benefits…Not only will customers receive $70 for recycling their old fridge or freezer, but they will also save on energy costs as older appliances use more energy and are more harmful to the environment.” EPE Energy Efficiency Supervisor Araceli Perea

EPE officials share that the utility works with ARCA Recycling to safely remove the appliances while following all COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The process to take advantage of this opportunity is easy:

EPE customers must reside in Texas.

Refrigerators and freezers must be regular household size and in working order, empty, clean and plugged in at time of pickup at a residential home.

This program is limited to two units per household per year.

Customers can either call (888) 409-8567 or visit arcaincutility.com to learn more and schedule their pickup.

Officials add that just last year, EPE’s Appliance Recycling Program helped recycle over 1,000 household refrigerators and freezers which translated into removing over 100,000 pounds of metal, 2,600 pounds of glass, and 12,500 pounds of plastic from the landfill.

For more energy saving offers and incentives, customers can visit epesavings.com or call (915) 521-4488.

