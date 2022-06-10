EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friday afternoon, officials with El Paso Electric released a statement asking customers around their service area to conserve energy during the hottest portion of the day, due to repairs of a ‘major transmission line’ in Northern New Mexico.

The call for conservation comes as Friday’s temperatures are expected to hover around 105 degrees throughout El Paso Electric’s service area.

“We are currently working to repair a major transmission line in Northern NM that was damaged overnight. Due to the transmission line being repaired and triple-digit temperature expected today, we ask for your assistance in reminding EPE customers to conserve energy during the hours of 2 to 8 pm today. We expect the repairs to be made to the transmission line tonight.” EL PASO ELECTRIC

Utility officials added that they are ‘closely monitoring’ energy consumption by their customers, and will provide updates through their Twitter account.

Customers can also keep track of outages via this website.

EP Electric officials also said they offer energy-saving tips via their Facebook posts, both HERE and HERE.

