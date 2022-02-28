EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with El Paso Electric (EPE) announced that earlier this month, the utility filed to reduce the fuel charge with the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) that will result in a decrease for residential customers.

Utility officials explain that the fuel charge is a pass-through cost paid by EPE customers.

According to officials, as a result of the fuel charge reduction, a typical Texas residential customer using 496 kWh per winter month will see an average monthly decrease of $2.30 on the fuel charge line item of their electric bill.

They add that the decrease of is 3.11% of their total bill

“One of our strategic goals at EPE is to build a trusted partnership with customers, and we are committed to that goal by championing customer affordability and educating customers and our community. While fuel is an essential resource to producing the energy our customers need and expect, we know that it is also a direct impact on customer bills…therefore, it is imperative that we closely monitor the variability of fuel costs, like natural gas, and when we can, we make sure that reduction is passed on to our customers.” EPE President and CEO Kelly A. Tomblin

EPE Texas customers will see the cost reduction beginning this March and it will continue until at least July.

Customers who reside in Texas will the decrease on fuel charges reflected on their electric bill beginning March 1, 2022.

EPE officials add that they continuously monitors the cost of fuel and files with the PUCT to make any necessary revisions to the fixed fuel factor.

