EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Residents are invited to upcoming El Paso County community listening sessions in each of its four precincts to engage the public in the identification of high priority needs.

Officials share that, after these needs are identified, the County Commissioner’s Court will invest $9.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding in the non-profit organizations that best meet those needs.

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021, and is intended to combat the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its public health and economic impacts.

As a result, El Paso County received $163 million in funding and has made significant investments in services throughout the region.

The public is invited to participate in this process by attending one of the four listening sessions scheduled throughout El Paso County. Spanish translation will be available.

Below are the locations, days, and times for the public hearings.

March 24, 2022 March 29, 2022

County Coliseum Montana Vista Fire Station

4100 E. Paisano Dr. 13978 Montana Ave.

El Paso, TX 79905 El Paso, TX 79938

5:30 pm to 8:00 pm 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm

March 30, 2022 April 7, 2022

San Elizario High School Canutillo High School

13981 Socorro Rd. 6675 S. Desert Blvd.

San Elizario, TX 79849 El Paso, TX 79932

5:30 pm to 8:00 pm 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Organizers share that each listening session will include an interactive discussion model to facilitate dialogue on the following subjects:

● Health: Physical and mental health intervention improving longevity and quality of life.

● Business Development and Support: Services and programs improving economic well-being and quality of life, including businesses retention and expansion programs, business support services, and long-term initiatives addressing the impact COVID-19 has had on the local economy.

● Community Assistance: Support and improvement of community services and animal welfare programs.

● Capital and Government Projects: All topics in regard to purchasing buildings and land, and other topics not covered at the meeting.

Should members of the public be unable to attend, we ask that they submit their recommendation at via this link.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.