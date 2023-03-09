EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office hosted an active shooter response training during the week of March 6 at Montana Vista Elementary.

The training provided Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT).

Several officials attended the training including the following:

The Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers

El Paso Police Department

Horizon Police Department

Socorro Independent School Districts

Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo Tribal Police Department.

This certification will provide officers with the tools to train law enforcement personnel with the current protocols when responding to active shooter incidents. This is just the first ALERRT training that the Sheriff’s Office will be hosting throughout the year.