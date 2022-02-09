EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the public to participate in two discussions regarding the Regional Park Plan.

Officials say The first meeting will be held as an in-person event, Saturday Feb. 12, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Ascarate Park Pavilion.

The second meeting will be held virtually on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the QR code on the attached flyer or call 469-848-0274, phone conference ID 185 720 792#.

Participants will see a visual interpretation of the master plan adopted in 2021, which can also be found via this link.

“With this visual in mind, Parks and Recreation staff will then initiate a discussion about a name update concept– keeping the name Ascarate but adding language that describes the vision of the master plan…” El Paso County Parks & Recreation

In 2018, the El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department created a regional park plan.

Officials share that the plan focused on needed improvements within existing parks, but also identified the need for a broader master planning process that considered public recreation needs and preferences based on input received by the community and stakeholders.

