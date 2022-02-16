EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Commissioners Court say they continue to refine the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) Portfolio that will distribute $163 million in federal funding to the local community.

On Oct. 25, 2021, the Commissioners Court adopted the County ARPA Portfolio to strategically appropriate the anticipated federal funds. These funds represent an unprecedented opportunity for the County to further introduce resilience into our local economy, workforce, and essential community institutions.

The proposal is guided by a regional perspective on strategic development that introduces sustained investments through various essential service lines and partner agencies. El Paso County worked diligently to have a comprehensive plan in place quickly to ensure funding is deployed to support the community.

Commissioners Court worked through its various departments and other elected officials to fully implement these projects.

“The County identified more than $750 million worth of critical projects aimed at ensuring the County stands ready, today and in the future, to respond to the ongoing pandemic and its long-lasting effects,” county officials shared.

This Portfolio consists of projects addressing the County’s:

1) ongoing response to the pandemic through promotion of public health, safety, and welfare

2) operational response to continue to provide critical services to the community

3) commitment to invest in both transformative infrastructure projects as well as business and human capital development

4) administrative support needs to facilitate and ensure the success of the entire Portfolio. These projects aim to reduce long-term impacts both in health and economic recovery.

In addition, $9.7 million has been set aside to provide direct assistance to local non profit agencies.

As implementation of the Portfolio continues and the pandemic evolves, the County remains flexible, responsive, and ready to amend the Portfolio. Developed over the course of seven months, which included various public meetings of the Commissioners Court, the Portfolio represents a strategic collaboration of many pivotal stakeholders, including the Commissioners Court, elected officials, department heads, County staff as well as external partner agencies. El Paso County

A public dashboard is being developed for the community to read about approved projects in detail and track the progress of each project.

