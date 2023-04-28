EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego took part in an international torch relay to promote peace by welcoming, carrying and passing the Peace Torch between runners Friday, April 28.

The community had the opportunity to stand alongside the route to greet the Peace Torch as it was carried and passed by the world’s largest relay for peace and an international team of runners through El Paso and Juarez.

The Peace Run route. Courtesy of El Paso County

The route went from the County Courthouse, up North Campbell Street, passing City Hall, East Main around San Jacinto Plaza, then returning to County Courthouse through North Mesa and East San Antonio Avenue.

The flame of the Peace Torch represents “The Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run.”

The Peace Run is a worldwide relay run where runners carry the Peace Torch, which is passed from person to person, as it travels from nation to nation. The goal is to unite and create a good feeling among people of all nations.

The Peace Run also presented Samaniego with the Torch Bearer award for his many years of hard work in promoting El Paso and the border and helping local citizens and immigrants alike.

“This is an honor and opportunity for El Paso on a global scale. It is important that we show that El Paso County truly is a compassionate and caring community,” Samaniego said. “We are a community that values the peaceful co-existence of people with different beliefs and traditions. It is what makes El Paso a great place to be. Visitors quickly realize this when they are introduced to the real El Paso. In essence, ‘To know us is to love us.’”

In addition, the Peace Run has traversed 150 countries throughout the world as a symbol of humanity’s universal aspiration for a more peaceful world.