EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department is inviting local adults to participate in Saturday’s Winter Trout Reel-In Fishing Tournament at Ascarate Park from 7 a.m. to noon.

Participants can register for $25 up until Friday at the Parks and Recreation Dept. offices located at 6900 Delta inside Ascarate Park. The cost to participate will then go up to $35 on the day of the tournament.

The winner will receive a trophy while everyone who takes part will also be entered into a raffle to win additional prizes.

Each angler is only allowed two poles and must have a fishing license issued by the State of Texas in order to take part in the event.

Additional information on entry requirements and the contest itself can be found at this link.

Those looking to rent a shelter for the day can do so for $50 by registering in advance at the Parks and Rec. offices at Ascarate.

Kayaks/boats (trolling motors only) are welcome, according to a press release from the County Parks and Recreation Dept.

Ascarate Lake received a fish drop Tuesday in preparation for the weekend and is now closed for fishing until the tournament begins.