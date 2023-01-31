EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Parks and Recreation Dept. was awarded $1.5 million to be used as part of the Horizon View Park project in far east El Paso.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Dept. (TPWD) recently announced they would be providing almost $10 million in grant money to 20 different government entities. El Paso County was the only entity in West Texas to be awarded an Urban Outdoor Recreation Grant, according to information provided by the County.

Some of the proposed developments for Horizon View Park include an inclusive playground, multiple courts for various sports, soccer fields, and accessible outdoor fitness equipment.

The park is estimated to take up about 4.7 acres and is also set to include a hiking and biking trail, a picnic area with shelter, a garden, native landscaping, and much more.

“This community has been waiting for decades for a park to be built at this location,” said County Commissioner Iliana Holguin. “I am incredibly thankful to HCIA (the Horizon Communities Improvement Association) for donating the land to the County so that we can finally make this park a reality for this community.”

HCIA recently provided almost 14.3 acres of land for the County to utilize, including the 4.7 acres set aside for the park.

“This grant from TPWD will help the County create a beautiful outdoor space for this community,” said Commissioner Holguin. “And I am incredibly proud of how our community partners came together to make this dream a reality.”