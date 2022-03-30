EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Civil Service Commission is seeking qualified applicants to recommend to Commissioners Court to serve on the El Paso County Ethics Commission.

The application process is now open and closes on Monday, April 22, 2022.

All interested applicants should submit a board application and resume to the El Paso County Human Resources Department.



To be eligible for nomination to the commission per Sec. 161.056 of the Texas Local Government Code,

a person must:

• be at least 18 years old;

• be a property taxpayer in the county;

• have resided in the county for the two years immediately preceding the date on which the person’s

term will begin.



A person is not eligible for appointment to the commission if they are:

• an elected officer;

• a county employee;

• a county affiliate (defined as a person whose goods or services are purchased under a purchase

order or contractual agreement with the county, and any other person doing business with the

county as determined by the county);

• a person employed as a lobbyist;

• a person convicted of a misdemeanor involving moral turpitude or a felony;

• or delinquent in payment of local, state, or federal taxes.



The Ethics Commission was created by Commissioners Court in September 2009. The stability of democracy depends upon the continuing consent of the governed, which in turn depends upon the trust the electorate holds for its government.

The Ethics Commission of the County of El Paso, Texas, in concert with elected county officials, as well as leaders of the various county departments, recognizes the need to maintain the public trust and confidence in the workings of county government and thus adopted a Code of Ethics.

The Ethics Commission adopts, publishes, and enforces an ethics code governing county public servants. Each member of the commission is appointed for a term of two years and may serve more than one term.

The Commission usually meets once per quarter to review items that have been placed on the agenda. If any complaints or issues need to be addressed by the Commission between regular meetings, a special meeting will be held.

With the exception of Executive Session, these meetings are always open to the public.

ONLINE Application | PRINTABLE Application

