EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County officials announced Thursday the launch of the 2023-2026 Strategic Plan Engagement Survey.

In 2021, Commissioners Court approved the current Strategic Plan, working to create what they call a “reflective and inclusive County Strategic plan”

Officials share that they want to identify areas that need updates to ensure long-term success, via the 2022-2025 Strategic Plan,. In addition, County Officials want to know what focus areas should be made priorities over the next four years.

The intent is for these priorities to move us closer to our vision – Our unique heritage, diverse economy, and unified regional leadership provide an extraordinary quality of life for all. Please share your responses to the questions to help create a Strategic Plan that reflects the needs of our community. El Paso County

Residents can participate in the survey via this link.

The survey will take about 10 minutes to complete and all responses are anonymous. The survey closes on March 11th.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.