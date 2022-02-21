EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Commissioner Precinct 4 race hosts a highly contested matchup between candidates looking to unseat incumbent Carl Robinson.

The county precinct 4 boundary includes the Northeast, the Northwest and Upper Valley. This race has both Democrats and Republicans trying to unseat Robinson.

In the Republican primary, four candidates are competing to represent the GOP in the November election against the Democratic nominee. The candidates include Adam Fatuch, David Adams, Victor Navarrete and Blanca Trout.

Trout is a member of the Canutillo School Board. If elected, Trout told KTSM 9 News she would depart from her position on the school board.

Adams, who has worked as a contractor with CSI roofing says he has experience with budgets and construction work.

Navarrete, who proclaims a background in business management, is also an ordained minister in El Paso. He says his principal priority is economic development and finding ways to keep young El Pasoans home with good paying jobs.

Each candidate has their own vision for their county precinct and specific values they want to bring to the commissioners court.

Trout, with experience as a school board trustee, says she has ideas to improve roads and support efforts to bolster the precinct’s infrastructure to prevent future flooding.

“I see a lot of things that need improvement. Like what? Streets, roads, and of course, sidewalks. That’s what we really need,” she said. “Bus stops for kids that take the bus to school. A lot of improvements need to be done.”

Navarrete says he would focus on economic development and support initiatives to bring more industry to the county. His ideas include creating partnerships with the University of Texas at El Paso and technologic industries to improve flight and other technologies.

Adams says he knows how to deal with budgets and listen to residents about their experiences. And, like Trout, he would concentrate on stormwater issues.

“I am tired of seeing that we’re always reactive to the problem, instead of being proactive,” Adams told KTSM. “Theses issues should have been handled in 2006.”

Fatuch says his focus would be on transparency and be available to the public. He has taken much of his message to social media on Facebook.

“I am not the run of the mill cat to go for this position but the county commissioner, the exact type of person you need there, is someone who is just one of the people, who identifies,” he said. “Because, that is supposed to be your entire being. Your entire focus. And, I don’t think you’re getting that.”

