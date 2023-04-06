EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — April is “National County Government Month” and the El Paso County is highlighting the resiliency, inclusion, solvency and empowerment of the county.

This year’s theme for the organization is “Counties RISE!” inspired by the National Association of Counties (NACo) President, Denise Winfrey. The theme centers around the work counties establish to get stronger in America, according to the El Paso County.

The following is a list of items the El Paso county has done for its residents:

County’s Veterans Capital of the USA initiative and our unyielding commitment to Veterans, and their families.

Opening the first of three All-Abilities Playgrounds in the County.

The creation of a Women’s Advisory Commission.

Continuing to keep El Paso County’s history alive with Corazón, Historia, y Raíces program.