EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Children’s Hospital will be joined by Hyundai Hope on Wheels for a car painting ceremony in honor of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

According to the El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation, Hyundai has been supporting cancer research across the country, which includes El Paso. Within the past year, Hyundai has provided $200,000 to support child life efforts and future endevors.

In 2014, El Paso Children’s Hospital became Children’s Oncology Group certified, which allowed them to join an elite group of pediatric cancer serving institutes across the globe. It is because of the COG designation that helped position the El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation to apply for funding in order to support programming and equipment needs of the Southwest University Pediatric Blood and Cancer Center at El Paso Children’s Hospital.

“We are honored to receive funding thanks to the support and commitment of Mayor Oscar Leeser and his advocacy on behalf of our community’s only pediatric licensed hospital. We look forward to continuing to go the extra mile with Hyundai Hope on Wheels as we work to help care for children diagnosed with pediatric cancer in the borderland region.” Dr. B. Abigail Tarango, Ph.D., Executive Director of the El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation

