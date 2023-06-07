EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Chihuahuas will be debuting the 2023 Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Chihuahuas jerseys during Friday’s Marvel Super Hero Night.

Chihuahuas’ Marvel jersey Chihuahuas’ bucket hat Courtesy of El Paso Chihuahuas

Gates will be opening at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 9. The first pitch versus the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) is slated for 6:35 p.m.

As part of the event, players will wear the Marvel jerseys that feature the reimagined Chihuahuas logo created by Marvel animators.

The jersey is a black and gray gradient design with a steel overlay on the bodice. It features a Chihuahuas wordmark across the chest in a yellow to red gradient color, which is shadowed by flames of fire with claw marks going from the right shoulder diagonally to the left waist.

The Chihuahuas Marvel logo is located on the left chest under the wordmark. The jersey also features a spiked collar, similar to that worn by Chico, the Chihuahuas mascot.

The event also includes a reversible Marvel bucket hat featuring the Chihuahuas Marvel logo on one side, and a black bucket hat with the original Chihuahuas logo on the other side.

The giveaway is for the first 1,500 fans through the gates, in attendance, and with paid admission.

In addition, the special jerseys will be worn twice as part of Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond series, including Friday and again on Saturday, August 12. The jerseys will be auctioned off the week of August 7 and concluding August 12.

Fans are encouraged to participate by wearing their favorite Marvel tees or dressing up as their favorite Marvel character.

A limited number of Marvel merchandise is available for purchase at the Chihuahuas Team Shop.

The Chihuahuas joined 95 other minor league teams who will participate Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond campaign in October of 2022 when Minor League Baseball announced a three-year partnership with Marvel Entertainment. This allows for the Chihuahuas to host at least one Marvel themed game as part of the campaign.

Fans may visit here for the latest updates on the “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond” series.

The series versus the Dodgers goes through Sunday, June 11. A complete list of homestand promotions can be found here.

Tickets are on sale now at epchihuahuas.com, by calling 915-533-BASE (2273) or at the Southwest University Park box office.