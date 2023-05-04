EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Chamber in collaboration with El Paso Live, and the El Paso Community Foundation, will be hosting the first-ever community military ball, from now on known as the annual “Armed Forces Day Community Ball” at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at the Convention Center.

The event will honor the city’s connection with the local military community by taking part in Military Ball traditions while celebrating the Borderland’s culture.

Special happenings include Grog “Celebrating the Milestones of El Paso & Ft. Bliss”, La Fiesta Mexicana performance and music by DJ Ivan.

Additionally, everyone is welcome to attend this event that honors soldiers on Armed Forces Day, including civilians, active-duty soldiers, and veterans.

Tickets can be purchased here.