EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services and its community partners will be offering free pet vaccinations and microchips to hundreds of pets via a drive-thru clinic on Sunday, August 21.

The free event will be taking place at 301 George Perry Blvd. from 6 to 9 a.m. and is first-come, first-served. The event is limited to the first 500 pets and is sponsored by Petco Love.

Pets must remain in the vehicle at all times. All dogs must be secured on a leash and cats must be placed in a secure carrier while visiting the drive-thru clinic.

Dogs will be able to receive a parvo/distemper vaccination and cats will be able to receive a feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia (FVRCP) vaccination. Both will also be able to receive a microchip.

Pets must be six weeks old or older to receive vaccines. No other pet vaccinations will be available at this drive-thru pet wellness event. The City of El Paso explains how this is an ongoing effort to ensure community pets are healthy and protected from deadly diseases such as parvovirus and distemper.

It is stated that El Paso Animal Services has served over 4,800 community pets at its Drive-Thru Pet Wellness Clinics. To view upcoming events, visit www.ElPasoAnimalServices.org

