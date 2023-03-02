EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Recent study conducted by Betting.com shows how El Paso ranks second place as one of the cheapest cities in the U.S to buy a beer.

With spring approaching quickly, this study analyzed the average cost of draught beer and bottled beer in 100 cities across the U.S to find out the cheapest and most expensive locations in the nation.

Top 10 cheapest cities:

Rank City State Cost of a draught beer Cost of a bottled beer 1 Toledo Ohio $3.25 $5.00 2 El Paso Texas $3.75 $5.00 3 Tulsa Oklahoma $4.00 $5.00 =4 Wichita Kansas $3.50 $5.50 =4 Greensboro North Carolina $3.50 $5.50 5 Gilbert Arizona $4.00 $5.25 6 St. Petersburg Florida $4.28 $5.00 =7 Lincoln Nebraska $4.00 $5.50 =7 Glendale Arizona $4.00 $5.50 =8 Jacksonville Florida $5.00 $5.00 =8 Newark New Jersey $5.00 $5.00 =8 Lubbock Texas $5.00 $5.00 =8 Irving Texas $5.00 $5.00 =8 Chesapeake Virginia $5.00 $5.00 =9 Omaha Nebraska $4.00 $6.00 =9 New Orleans Louisiana $4.00 $6.00 =9 Pittsburgh Pennsylvania $4.00 $6.00 =9 Winston–Salem North Carolina $4.00 $6.00 10 Oklahoma City Oklahoma $3.00 $7.00 Courtesy of Betting.com

The table shows how the state of Texas has the highest number of cities in the list, El Paso ranking #2.

Top 10 most expensive cities

Rank City State Cost of a draught beer Cost of a bottled beer 1 New York City New York $8.00 $10.00 2 Los Angeles California $8.00 $9.00 3 San Jose California $7.30 $9.00 4 Honolulu Hawaii $7.00 $9.00 5 San Diego California $8.00 $8.00 6 Anaheim California $8.35 $7.50 7 Boston Massachusetts $7.00 $8.50 8 Long Beach California $7.25 $8.00 =9 San Francisco California $7.00 $8.00 =9 Seattle Washington $7.00 $8.00 =9 Washington, D.C Washington, D.C $7.00 $8.00 10 Richmond Virginia $6.50 $8.00 Courtesy of Betting.com

On the other hand, the state of California has the highest number of cities in the most expensive list, ranking six cities within it.