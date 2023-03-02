EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Recent study conducted by Betting.com shows how El Paso ranks second place as one of the cheapest cities in the U.S to buy a beer.
With spring approaching quickly, this study analyzed the average cost of draught beer and bottled beer in 100 cities across the U.S to find out the cheapest and most expensive locations in the nation.
Top 10 cheapest cities:
|Rank
|City
|State
|Cost of a draught beer
|Cost of a bottled beer
|1
|Toledo
|Ohio
|$3.25
|$5.00
|2
|El Paso
|Texas
|$3.75
|$5.00
|3
|Tulsa
|Oklahoma
|$4.00
|$5.00
|=4
|Wichita
|Kansas
|$3.50
|$5.50
|=4
|Greensboro
|North Carolina
|$3.50
|$5.50
|5
|Gilbert
|Arizona
|$4.00
|$5.25
|6
|St. Petersburg
|Florida
|$4.28
|$5.00
|=7
|Lincoln
|Nebraska
|$4.00
|$5.50
|=7
|Glendale
|Arizona
|$4.00
|$5.50
|=8
|Jacksonville
|Florida
|$5.00
|$5.00
|=8
|Newark
|New Jersey
|$5.00
|$5.00
|=8
|Lubbock
|Texas
|$5.00
|$5.00
|=8
|Irving
|Texas
|$5.00
|$5.00
|=8
|Chesapeake
|Virginia
|$5.00
|$5.00
|=9
|Omaha
|Nebraska
|$4.00
|$6.00
|=9
|New Orleans
|Louisiana
|$4.00
|$6.00
|=9
|Pittsburgh
|Pennsylvania
|$4.00
|$6.00
|=9
|Winston–Salem
|North Carolina
|$4.00
|$6.00
|10
|Oklahoma City
|Oklahoma
|$3.00
|$7.00
The table shows how the state of Texas has the highest number of cities in the list, El Paso ranking #2.
Top 10 most expensive cities
|Rank
|City
|State
|Cost of a draught beer
|Cost of a bottled beer
|1
|New York City
|New York
|$8.00
|$10.00
|2
|Los Angeles
|California
|$8.00
|$9.00
|3
|San Jose
|California
|$7.30
|$9.00
|4
|Honolulu
|Hawaii
|$7.00
|$9.00
|5
|San Diego
|California
|$8.00
|$8.00
|6
|Anaheim
|California
|$8.35
|$7.50
|7
|Boston
|Massachusetts
|$7.00
|$8.50
|8
|Long Beach
|California
|$7.25
|$8.00
|=9
|San Francisco
|California
|$7.00
|$8.00
|=9
|Seattle
|Washington
|$7.00
|$8.00
|=9
|Washington, D.C
|Washington, D.C
|$7.00
|$8.00
|10
|Richmond
|Virginia
|$6.50
|$8.00
On the other hand, the state of California has the highest number of cities in the most expensive list, ranking six cities within it.