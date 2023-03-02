EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Recent study conducted by Betting.com shows how El Paso ranks second place as one of the cheapest cities in the U.S to buy a beer.

With spring approaching quickly, this study analyzed the average cost of draught beer and bottled beer in 100 cities across the U.S to find out the cheapest and most expensive locations in the nation.

Top 10 cheapest cities:

RankCityStateCost of a draught beerCost of a bottled beer
1ToledoOhio$3.25$5.00
2El PasoTexas$3.75$5.00
3TulsaOklahoma$4.00$5.00
=4WichitaKansas$3.50$5.50
=4GreensboroNorth Carolina$3.50$5.50
5GilbertArizona$4.00$5.25
6St. PetersburgFlorida$4.28$5.00
=7LincolnNebraska$4.00$5.50
=7GlendaleArizona$4.00$5.50
=8JacksonvilleFlorida$5.00$5.00
=8NewarkNew Jersey$5.00$5.00
=8LubbockTexas$5.00$5.00
=8IrvingTexas$5.00$5.00
=8ChesapeakeVirginia$5.00$5.00
=9OmahaNebraska$4.00$6.00
=9New OrleansLouisiana$4.00$6.00
=9PittsburghPennsylvania$4.00$6.00
=9Winston–SalemNorth Carolina$4.00$6.00
10Oklahoma CityOklahoma$3.00$7.00
The table shows how the state of Texas has the highest number of cities in the list, El Paso ranking #2.

Top 10 most expensive cities

RankCityStateCost of a draught beerCost of a bottled beer
1New York CityNew York$8.00$10.00
2Los AngelesCalifornia$8.00$9.00
3San JoseCalifornia$7.30$9.00
4HonoluluHawaii$7.00$9.00
5San DiegoCalifornia$8.00$8.00
6AnaheimCalifornia$8.35$7.50
7BostonMassachusetts$7.00$8.50
8Long BeachCalifornia$7.25$8.00
=9San FranciscoCalifornia$7.00$8.00
=9SeattleWashington$7.00$8.00
=9Washington, D.CWashington, D.C$7.00$8.00
10RichmondVirginia$6.50$8.00
On the other hand, the state of California has the highest number of cities in the most expensive list, ranking six cities within it.