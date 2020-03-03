Entrepreneurs hope to revitalize Texas Avenue

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Entrepreneurs and local business owners came together Monday evening to discuss the future of Texas Avenue, one of the oldest streets in Downtown El Paso.

The event was held at the historic Firestone Building. The once-tire shop is more than 100 years old and was recently purchased with plans to renovate it.

Event organizers say it one of the first steps to revitalizing the edge of Downtown. The new owners did not give specifics on what the building will be turned into, only that it will be entertainment-based.