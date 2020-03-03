Entrepreneurs hope to revitalize Texas Avenue

El Paso News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Entrepreneurs and local business owners came together Monday evening to discuss the future of Texas Avenue, one of the oldest streets in Downtown El Paso.

The event was held at the historic Firestone Building. The once-tire shop is more than 100 years old and was recently purchased with plans to renovate it.

Event organizers say it one of the first steps to revitalizing the edge of Downtown. The new owners did not give specifics on what the building will be turned into, only that it will be entertainment-based.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

CASFV names new Executive Director

Thumbnail for the video titled "CASFV names new Executive Director"

Entrepreneurs hope to revitalize Texas Avenue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Entrepreneurs hope to revitalize Texas Avenue"

LCPD ask for help in 2019 unsolved murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "LCPD ask for help in 2019 unsolved murder"

Tulsi Gabbard holds Austin town hall on Monday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tulsi Gabbard holds Austin town hall on Monday"

Ordaz-Perez and Tamayo compete in a tight Race for State Rep. District 76 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ordaz-Perez and Tamayo compete in a tight Race for State Rep. District 76 2"

Former El Paso Congressman, Beto O’Rourke, introduces presidential candidate Joe Biden to Whataburger

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former El Paso Congressman, Beto O’Rourke, introduces presidential candidate Joe Biden to Whataburger"
More Local