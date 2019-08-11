Enjoy the Perseid Meteor Shower at White Sands

ALAMOGORDO, NM — Every August, we are treated to the largest and most active meteor shower of the year: the Perseid Meteor Shower. White Sands National Monument invites you to view this astronomical event among the white gypsum sand dunes on Monday, August 12 from 9:00 pm to 12:00 am at the Perseid Meteor Shower Watching Party.

Although the 2019 Perseid meteor watching will be challenging with a nearly full moon, park rangers will be on hand to discuss the science of meteor showers, and have binoculars to observe some our solar system’s most impressive planets to view, Jupiter and Saturn, all while you enjoy the beauty of being in the sand dunes at night in this safe, family-friendly event.

The watching party will be located at the Dune Life Nature Trail, and we suggest visitors bring camp chairs or a picnic blanket to relax on the dunes for a perfect view skyward. The park will have a designated area at the beginning of the Dune Life Nature Trail for meteor viewing.

Details about the Perseid Meteor Shower Watching Party is available online at https://go.nps.gov/perseid.

The Perseid Meteor Shower Watching Party is free, family-friendly, and no reservations are needed. However, monument entrance fees do apply.