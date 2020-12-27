Enjoy New Year’s Day on Scenic Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With the New Year approaching, El Paso encourages residents to Live Active by starting their year with a walk, jog, or bike ride across Scenic Drive.

The Live Active EP event will be from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, January 1, at Scenic Drive. Traffic across the road will be closed to road traffic to allow safe travels for those who want to exercise safely.

“The beginning of the new year is a perfect time to make healthy changes and to set new goals – physically and mentally,” said Quality of Life Deputy City Manager Tracey Jerome. “If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that physical activity and movement are extremely important. This event to start the year is a great opportunity to create goals and commit to a healthier lifestyle.”

Members from the Live Active EP team will be at Scenic Drive’s entrance, registering residents to join the Live Active community. The first 300 people who take the pledge to Live Active will receive a free, special face covering.

Visitors will also learn more about Live Active EP partners who have joined the movement and dedicate their time and resources to improve the health and well-being of our community. Partners include Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Pasos Para Prevenir, YMCA of El Paso, and the Paso Del Norte Trail Association.

As a reminder, Scenic Drive is closed to vehicular traffic every Sunday from 7 a.m. to noon to allow the community access to safely walk, jog, run and bike along Scenic Drive.