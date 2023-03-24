EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Editor in Chief/Head of Editorial Content at Vogue Mexico and Latin America Karla Martinez, was the keynote speaker at the 6th annual ENGAGE Young Professionals Leadership Summit on Friday morning.

The summit was presented by United Way of El Paso County’s Young Leaders Society at the Double Tree Hotel Downtown. This year, attendees explored the theme of leading a life filled with intentionality to exceed in establishing a professional and personal legacy, all while maintaining a balanced lifestyle.

Over 195 young professionals were part of the summit including two panels with speakers along with Tracy Yellen; CEO, Paso del Norte Health Foundation, Linda Wolfe; Executive Director, The Great Khalid Foundation, Eric Pearson; President and CEO, El Paso Community Foundation, just to mention a few.