End of an era: Shoppers, Employees of Silva’s Super Market react to store closing

After 101 years and multiple generations, Silva's Super Market will soon close however shoppers tell KTSM the quality and service of the store will always be cherished.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A longtime El Paso staple will be closing its doors to the community after serving the border region for more than 100 years.

“The first founder Jose Felix Silva started the first little grocery store on the corner of ninth and Campbell and he started with $150 back in 1918. $150 was a lot of money back then and he was able to buy and sell and make it grow,” Robert Manzanares, Co-Owner of Silva’s shared.



Silva’s holds a special place for many shoppers throughout the years, but also for longtime employees such as Cruz Alvarez who is a butcher there, “I’ve been working here for 28 years. I’m very sad because I enjoyed it all. That I got to serve many people for so many years.”

Customers who have shopped at Silva’s for many years share similar emotions after hearing the news. Some even wondering where they’ll be shopping for their meat next.

“Very sad. We are very sad because it’s a store with a lot of tradition from my grandmother my mom my dad,” Lucia Moreno shared, “My dad would come here to Silva’s always, and when the music would play here, my dad would dance with the carts.”



“I was talking to my sister because I know Christmas is around the corner and New Year’s so I don’t know where we’re going to buy the meat now,” Gabriel Loya said.

Manzanares said all of the super market’s success is without a doubt because of its employees and customers, “Without our customers we wouldn’t be where we are. My father-in-law, in one of his stores had in his exit right over the doorway, that said ‘Through these doors walk the best customers in the world.’ We believe that.”



Silva’s will be offering a retirement sale during the rest of December.