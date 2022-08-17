EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dodge is discontinuing their popular gas-powered Challenger and Charger muscle cars at the end of 2023.

The decision marks the end of an era for the brand as it begins its transition to electric vehicles.

After being resurrected in the mid 2000’s the Charger and the Challenge were pillars for Dodge and popular vehicles for a new generation.

The CEO of Dodge has alluded the possibility that the charge and Challenger names could return in the future, specifically for electrified vehicles.

