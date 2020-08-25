Employment has grown in El Paso over last five years, City says

El PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A recent study from GetResponse had El Paso ranking as the worst in the country for job opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic. But that’s just not the case, say City officials.

In the last 30 days, there were more than 13,400 online job ads for El Paso, according to JobsEQ, a software company that tracks labor market data.

That’s more than double the number of jobs available reported by the GetResponse study, which said the number of available jobs in El Paso was just under 6,500.

City spokeswoman Laura Cruz-Acosta called the study flawed and outdated, adding that employment in El Paso has grown by 9.4 percent in the last five years. She said that more than 29,000 jobs have been added over the same time period, and total wages have increased 23.9 percent.

El Paso payrolls grew by 10,053 jobs in June 2020, with the leisure and hospitality sector seeing the biggest increase. That sector added 7,893 jobs.

El Paso’s government sector, in particular, has been the least affected by the pandemic, Cruz-Acosta said.

“Our labor market is stabilized by a significant number of government jobs,” Cruz-Acosta said. “Nearly 24 percent of El Paso’s total non-farm employment is in the government sector, which has been the least affected employment sector during the COVID-19.”

Cruz-Acosta said El Paso is one of the most affordable cities to live in, with a cost of living that is 11.7 percent lower than the U.S. average.

The average worker in El Paso earned an annual salary of $39,745 as of the first quarter of 2020. That’s a 3.1-percent increase over the preceding four quarters, according to Cruz-Acosta.