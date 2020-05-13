Employee at L&F Distributors tests positive for COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — L&F Distributors say they’re taking advanced precautions after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

In a press release sent Tuesday evening, the company said they just learned of the positive COVID-19 case. L&F Distributors say the employee went home from work on Thursday, May 7 after feeling ill, and as per company policy, has not returned to work since.

L&F Distributors say they’ve already notified all employees and anyone outside of the company who may have come into contact with the employee. The employee will be required to quarantine until the City deems their case to be ‘recovered.’

The company released a press statement Tuesday evening, saying they’ve taken extreme precautions for their employees and customers. They’ve provided sanitation kits to employees and has hired cleaning services for daily sanitation and bi-weekly professional cleaning services with Clorox 360 disinfectant cleaner.

“We will continue to do everything we can to limit the exposure of our employees and customers by continuing to implement safety procedures recommended by the CDC,” the company said in a press release. “L&F is honored to be deemed an essential business and proud to be a part of the El Paso community.”

L&F Distributors is a wholesale liquor distributor operating in El Paso since 2001. They have more than 1,200 employees across eight distribution websites in Texas and Southern New Mexico. They distribute for Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob, and more than 150 craft breweries.