Employee at Americas HS tests positive for COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An employee at Americas High School has self-reported as testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Socorro Independent School District.

Daniel Escobar, SISD chief communications officer, said campus employees and parents of students who have been on campus were notified.

“As a precautionary measure and part of the district’s proactive mitigation efforts, the areas of the campus where the individual was working have been disinfected,” he said.

The school will remain open on normal schedule.

On Monday, the school reported that a student tested positive for COVID-19. The student was last on campus last Thursday for after-school activities. 

