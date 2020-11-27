Emergency crews rescue lost hiker near McKelligon Canyon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department’s ComSAR Team performed a mountain rescue at a trail near McKelligon Canyon on Friday afternoon.

The call was dispatched around 3 p.m. Friday for a hiker who become lost on the trail. The hiker, a man in his late 20s, reportedly did not have any injuries.

Multiple fire department units were on site waiting to locate the man, who called for help.

Emergency crews sent a drone to locate the man on the northeast side of the mountain. Crews made contact with him at around 3:30 p.m.

An EMT and a park ranger were sent to help the hiker and the three were headed down the mountain at approximately 3:50 p.m.

