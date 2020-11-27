Emergency crews rescue lost hiker near McKelligon Canyon

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Miguel Paredes.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department’s ComSAR Team performed a mountain rescue at a trail near McKelligon Canyon on Friday afternoon.

The call was dispatched around 3 p.m. Friday for a hiker who become lost on the trail. The hiker, a man in his late 20s, reportedly did not have any injuries.

Multiple fire department units were on site waiting to locate the man, who called for help.

Emergency crews sent a drone to locate the man on the northeast side of the mountain. Crews made contact with him at around 3:30 p.m.

An EMT and a park ranger were sent to help the hiker and the three were headed down the mountain at approximately 3:50 p.m.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

UT Austin honors Julius Whittier, first Black Longhorn football letterman, with statue

UT Austin unveils statue honoring first Black Longhorn football letterman

Are you getting carried away on Black Friday?

El Paso area home to one of the first Thanksgivings

Local organizations help deliver meals to families

KTSM's Andrea Chacon receives El Paso Inc. Best of EP 2020

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link