Emergency crews recover body from Socorro canal

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The body of a man has been recovered from a canal in Socorro.

According to El Paso Police it happened at the 10000 block of Southside in Socorro. No foul play has been suspected.

The initial call sent the Fire Department on a rescue near a wastewater treatment plant. They ended up doing a recovery and turning the body over to the medical examiners office and police for investigation.

This is the second body discovered in two days.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.