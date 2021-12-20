Emergence Health Network, UTEP Student Athletes honored with State Award for Mental Health Awareness Videos

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with Emergence Health Network (EHN), say that they, together with the UTEP Athletics Department, are the recipient of the 2021 Frank M. Adams Outstanding Community Volunteer Service Award.

“We are very proud of this initiative and the collaboration between EHN and UTEP. These student athletes took time out of their busy schedules to care for the mental health of our community,” said Kristi Daugherty, CEO Emergence Health Network. “We applaud these young adults for being the difference and are very pleased they are getting the recognition they deserve.”

The videos address such topics as the importance of seeking emotional help through COVID-19, suicide prevention, substance abuse prevention and recognizing and seeking help for the Holiday Blues.

“The messages delivered by the student athletes are important because a lot of people in our community can relate to these issues. Holiday Blues for instance. Ideally everyone would like to have a happy holiday season, but for some people that is not the reality. There can be anxiety, pressure and tension associated with the holiday season…some individuals may even experience loneness and depression. We need to keep an eye out for each other, and this video can remind us of that.” Noreen Jaramillo, EHN Communications Director

Texas Council represents the 39 Local Mental Health and IDD Authorities in the state, such as Emergence Health Network that provide services and support for people with mental illness, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and substance use disorders.

