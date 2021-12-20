Emergence Health Network, UTEP Student Athletes honored with State Award for Mental Health Awareness Videos

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with Emergence Health Network (EHN), say that they, together with the UTEP Athletics Department, are the recipient of the 2021 Frank M. Adams Outstanding Community Volunteer Service Award.
“We are very proud of this initiative and the collaboration between EHN and UTEP. These student athletes took time out of their busy schedules to care for the mental health of our community,” said Kristi Daugherty, CEO Emergence Health Network. “We applaud these young adults for being the difference and are very pleased they are getting the recognition they deserve.”
The videos address such topics as the importance of seeking emotional help through COVID-19, suicide prevention, substance abuse prevention and recognizing and seeking help for the Holiday Blues.
Texas Council represents the 39 Local Mental Health and IDD Authorities in the state, such as Emergence Health Network that provide services and support for people with mental illness, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and substance use disorders.
